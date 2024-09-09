Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (September 9, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is proud to announce its selection as a site for the Genetesis MICRO 2.0 Clinical Trial, a pioneering study focused on advancing non-invasive cardiac diagnostics in the evaluation of coronary microvascular dysfunction. This trial will explore the potential of cutting-edge magnetocardiography technology to revolutionize the way cardiac conditions are diagnosed and managed, furthering the hospital's mission to bring innovative and patient-centered care to the community.

"Being chosen to participate in the Genetesis MICRO 2.0 Clinical Trial is a significant milestone for Mountainside Medical Center," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. "This trial represents the future of cardiac diagnostics, and we are excited to be at the forefront of such groundbreaking research. Our involvement underscores our commitment to integrating the latest technological advancements into our patient care strategies."

"The Genetesis MICRO 2.0 trial offers an exciting opportunity to explore non-invasive diagnostic tools to help diagnose microvascular dysfunction that could transform how we approach cardiac care," said Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory director and principal investigator. "This technology has the potential to provide more accurate and rapid diagnoses, reducing the need for invasive procedures and improving patient outcomes. We are thrilled to be part of this important research effort."

"As a research coordinator, I am passionate about bringing innovative studies like the Genetesis MICRO 2.0 trial to our patients," said Alyssa Stolarik, RN, cardiovascular research coordinator. "This trial not only allows us to offer our patients access to cutting-edge diagnostics but also positions Mountainside Medical Center as a leader in cardiovascular research. I am eager to see how this study will contribute to the future of cardiac care."

The selection of Mountainside Medical Center as a site for the Genetesis MICRO 2.0 Clinical Trial highlights the institution's dedication to advancing cardiac care through innovative research. By participating in this landmark trial, the medical center continues to lead the way in offering the most advanced diagnostic and treatment options to its patients.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The medical center provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the medical center that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is a designated a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

