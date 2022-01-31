Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (January 31, 2022) – The American College of Radiology (ACR) has designated Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center as a Lung Cancer Screening Center.

The ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center designation is a voluntary program that recognizes facilities that have committed to practice safe, effective diagnostic care for individuals at the highest risk for lung cancer.

In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in computed tomography in the chest module, as well as undergo a rigorous assessment of its lung cancer screening protocol and infrastructure. Also required are procedures in place for follow-up patient care, such as counseling and smoking cessation programs.

“The Lung Cancer Screening Program gives our community convenient access to exceptional cancer care, should they need it,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO at Mountainside Medical Center. “This designation reinforces our commitment to provide quality services while maintaining a consistent approach to patient care.”

Lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography scans (CT scans), and appropriate follow-up care, significantly reduces lung cancer deaths. The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening of adults aged 55 to 80 years old who have a 30 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years. Lung cancer is the nation’s leading cancer killer – taking the lives of more people each year than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.

This screening is covered by Medicare and most private insurance plans for those who meet criteria. To learn more about the hospital’s Lung Cancer Screening Program or schedule a screening please visit www.mountainsidehosp.com/lung or call at 973-426-6444.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

About the American College of Radiology

The ACR, founded in 1924, is one of the largest and most influential medical associations in the United States. The ACR devotes its resources to making imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it. Its 36,000 members include radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists, interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians. For more information about the Lung Cancer Screening Center designation, visit: acr.org/Quality-Safety/Lung-Cancer-Screening-Center.

