Newswise — MONTCLAIR, NJ - [August 1, 2023] - Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is proud to announce the introduction of Cerianna, an advanced breast imaging technology, further solidifying its commitment to providing cutting-edge healthcare services to the community. Cerianna represents a significant step forward in breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, offering unprecedented precision and accuracy in detecting and localizing breast lesions.

Breast cancer is a prevalent and potentially life-threatening disease that affects countless women worldwide. Recognizing the urgent need for improved diagnostic tools, Mountainside Medical Center has made a substantial investment in acquiring Cerianna. This state-of-the-art technology allows for the identification and localization of cancerous lesions through molecular breast imaging, enabling physicians to provide personalized and targeted treatment plans.

Cerianna utilizes a novel imaging agent, which binds to the cancer cells and emits gamma-ray signals, allowing for precise localization and characterization of estrogen receptor (ER) positive lesions in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. This advanced method offers superior sensitivity, making it an indispensable tool for accurate tumor detection, staging, and monitoring treatment response.

CEO Tim O'Brien emphasizes the significance of bringing such advanced technology to a community hospital. "At Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, we are dedicated to ensuring that our patients have access to innovative and effective healthcare solutions close to home," he states. "By introducing Cerianna, we are taking a significant stride forward in the fight against breast cancer, providing our community with a crucial resource that eliminates the need for patients to travel for specialized care."

The availability of Cerianna at Mountainside Medical Center marks a turning point for women in the community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Previously, patients had to travel considerable distances to access similar technology. Now, they can benefit from this cutting-edge tool within their own community, receiving expert care and personalized treatment plans from a team of dedicated professionals. “With the introduction of Cerianna, we eliminate the need for our community members to travel for specialized care, bringing cutting-edge breast imaging right to their doorstep,” says Ann Chuang, M.D., breast surgeon and medical director of Mountainside’s Breast Program.

The Cancer Program at Mountainside Medical Center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer with commendation, a designation awarded to only about one quarter of all cancer care hospitals nationwide. A multidisciplinary team collaborates from screening and early detection through treatment and post-rehabilitation to provide an individualized care plan for each patient. The program offers a collaborative case review, sophisticated diagnostic resources, access to clinical trials, counseling and psychosocial services, infusion services, radiation oncology, genetic counseling, palliative support, nutrition education and counseling, among other services.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

