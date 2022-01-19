Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (January 19, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has launched a “Name the Robot Contest” for the hospital’s Stryker Mako robotic surgical system. The hospital is inviting local community members to put their creative thinking caps on and suggest a nickname for the robot.

The entry form is accessible on the hospital’s website at www.mountainsidehosp.com/robot. The contest ends on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. A panel of judges comprised of hospital employees and robotic surgeons will choose the winner based on creativity. The winner be contacted and the winning entry will be announced to the public by February 28.

As part of the hospital’s continued investment in the latest technology, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center acquired a Stryker Mako robotic surgical system to perform robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures. The robot gives patients a minimally invasive option for total hip, total knee and partial knee replacements.

Name the Robot Contest rules:

The contest is open to all ages

Multiple entries per person are acceptable

Deadline for submission Friday, February 11 at 11:59 p.m.

“Mountainside is proud to be able to offer this highly advanced robotic technology to patients requiring hip or knee joint replacement in our community,” said Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare close to home.”

To learn more about robotic surgery performed at Mountainside Medical Center or to find a physician who performs robotic surgery, please visit www.mountainsidehosp.com/robot.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

