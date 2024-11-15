Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (November 15, 2024) – Alyssa Stolarik, RN, BSN, clinical coordinator of Cardiology at Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center, received the Second Best Research Poster Award at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Quality Summit held in San Antonio, Texas. Her work, titled “Improving Compliance with Post-PCI Creatinine,” highlights significant advancements in the management of post-procedural care and patient outcomes. The research addresses the critical issue of acute kidney injury (AKI) post-percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), demonstrating a marked reduction in risk-standardized AKI rates, which significantly surpasses national benchmarks.

This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts and dedication of the cardiac team at Mountainside Medical Center. “We are immensely proud of Alyssa and the entire team for this recognition at a national level, said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “This award underscores our commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in cardiovascular care.”

Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, medical director of Cardiac Catheterization shared, “The reduction in AKI risk is a direct result of implementing evidence-based protocols and a multidisciplinary approach to patient care. Alyssa’s project is an outstanding example of how focused quality improvement can lead to better patient outcomes.”

Mountainside Medical Center’s success in obtaining the ACC Cath Lab Accreditation earlier this year was a pivotal step in enhancing the quality of its cardiac services.

This award is a major milestone for the institution and a testament to the dedication and expertise of its healthcare professionals. It highlights the impact of continuous quality improvement initiatives in enhancing patient outcomes and sets a precedent for future research and innovation in cardiovascular care.

