Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (July 18, 2024) – Mountainside Medical Center has partnered with Empire State Radiology to provide onsite and remote radiology services. Through this partnership, Mountainside and Empire State Radiology will deliver advanced medical imaging capabilities and service to enhance patient care and outcomes. The collaboration aims to integrate cutting-edge diagnostic tools with expert radiological interpretation for comprehensive patient support.

Empire State Radiology is affiliated with Radiology Partners (RP), the leading radiology practice in the U.S. through its owned and affiliated practices and offers a reputation of clinical excellence. With more than 3,800 radiologists across its national network of affiliated practices, RP-affiliated practices leverage evidence-based guidelines, national practice metrics, and partnerships with top academic programs to create meaningful clinical initiatives and reduce clinical practice variability. In addition, RP-affiliated practices lead advancements in clinical technology, including cloud-based PACS, advanced workflow routing, and robust IT service infrastructure.

“Partnering with Empire State Radiology and Radiology Partners signifies our dedication to innovative solutions that ensure exceptional patient care for the patients and families we serve,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “RP and its affiliated practices have a reputation for providing excellent service to patients and hospital partners. I am confident Mountainside will benefit greatly from RP’s national infrastructure coupled with the clinical expertise and stability of a dedicated local group.”

“We’re honored to have been selected as the partner of choice for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, an esteemed facility with a long legacy serving their local community,” said Dr. Jacob Gebrael, Practice President for Empire State Radiology. “Our clinical team looks forward to serving the local community with advanced diagnostic capabilities and compassionate care.”

The partnership with Empire State Radiology is effective July 18.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its owned and affiliated practices, is a leading radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the nation. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us at @Rad_Partners.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The medical center provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the medical center that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is a designated a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

