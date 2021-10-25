Newswise — MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY (October 25, 2021) ― Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines along with treatment guidelines to improve patient outcomes and care.

Mountainside Medical Center earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications for stroke treatments, continued stroke education for managing patient health and counseling during and after hospital stay.

“Mountainside is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer. “It is important that our local communities realize that nationally recognized stroke care and education is available here at Mountainside.”

Mountainside Medical Center additionally received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award. To earn this award, the hospital met quality measures such as diabetes counseling, lifestyle recommendations, and follow up care for diabetes management.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Nearly 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, 610,000 of which are first or new strokes.

Learn more about the Stroke Program at Mountainside Medical Center here.

About Get With The Guidelines®

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines® has touched the lives of more than 9 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org /quality .

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###