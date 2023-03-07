Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (March 7, 2023) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center received the HeartFlow® CT Quality Award for the fourth quarter of 2022. Honorees are in the top 22% of global medical centers providing patients with better pathways for identifying and understanding their heart health through utilization of coronary computed tomography (CT) scans and HeartFlow® Analysis, a groundbreaking technology for diagnosing coronary artery disease (CAD).

“I am proud of this quality achievement, and the advances in technology at Mountainside Medical Center,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “This award showcases our commitment to bringing world-class resources to the Montclair, Glen Ridge and surrounding communities. limiting patients’ need to travel for necessary services.”

The HeartFlow® Analysis is a non-invasive heart test which utilizes CT scans and a CT-derived fractional flow reserve to create a digital, color-coded 3D model of a patient’s coronary arteries and blockages. This model provides the patient’s physician with an in-depth analysis of how each blockage is impacting blood flow to the heart, which the physician uses to determine the optimal treatment plan for the patient.

“HeartFlow® Analysis helps us diagnose accurately and develop individualized treatment plans for patients with CAD noninvasively,” shares Ankitkumar Patel, M.D, medical director of interventional cardiology at Mountainside Medical Center. “This award could not have been achieved without the interdepartmental collaboration and strong relations among our cardiologists, imaging services, cardiovascular services and administrative team.”

Mountainside Medical Center began offering HeartFlow® Analysis in 2021. A referral from a cardiologist is required for HeartFlow® Analysis testing. To find a cardiologist near you, please visit http://www.mountainsidehosp.com/find-physician or call 888-973-4674. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center’s HeartFlow® Analysis, click here.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.