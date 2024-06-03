Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (June 3, 2024) – Mountainside Medical Center announced their “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 16th iteration of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released today. A record 1,065 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2024 survey and scoring process. Of those participants, 384 received the top score of 100, earning the “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, affirming our unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, respectful care to all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity," said Tim O'Brien, FACHE, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. "At Mountainside, we embrace diversity and equity, and strive to ensure that every patient feels welcomed, supported, and valued."

“As anti-LGBTQ+ extremists look to strip away healthcare access at every turn, LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones are looking for healthcare providers to offer and champion fully inclusive services, The Healthcare Equality Index is helping people find facilities where welcoming policies and practices are the standard,” said Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign. “We know that LGBTQ+ people – especially our trans family – continue to face discrimination in the doctor’s office. No one should have to put their health on the back burner for fear of mistreatment in a healthcare facility or by their doctor.”

Key highlights from the report include:

of 1,065 total participants earned the designation “2024 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader.” Targeted Health Disparities Reduction Plans: Encouragingly, 71% have an official plan for reducing health disparities that specifically includes LGBTQ+ patients in addition to race, ethnicity, and linguistic concerns.

This year’s HEI comes as LGBTQ+ adults are twice as likely as non-LGBTQ+ adults to be “treated unfairly or with disrespect by a doctor or healthcare provider” in the last three years, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The impact of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation combined with a history of discrimination in healthcare settings has the potential to cause even more LGBTQ+ people to delay or avoid seeking healthcare, which makes the HEI even more salient for those looking to find LGBTQ+-inclusive care.

