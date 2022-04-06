Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (April 6, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center received “Leader” status with a perfect score of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization. The designation demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to the equitable treatment and public commitment to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ+) patients, visitors and team members.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our efforts to provide an inclusive and equitable environment for our patients, team members and visitors,” said Tim O’Brien, FACHE, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “We are committed to delivering respectful, compassionate care that meets the unique needs of our LGBTQ patients, and their families.”

Over 2,000 healthcare facilities participated in the survey, with a record 747 facilities recognized for paving the way towards LGBTQ+ equality.

Mountainside is committed to addressing the unique needs and issues of the LGBTQ+ community and has implemented policies and practices including:

Establishment of a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee that offers team members the opportunity to learn, share ideas, collaborate, provide a diverse perspective, and strengthen relationships within the community.

Diversity training and education, including Cultural Competency Training, on LGBTQ patient care and other related topics, along with training on how to collect sexual and gender identity data for the hospital’s electronic health records.

Policies pertaining to the management and treatment of transgender patients, non-discrimination and anti-harassment, equal employment opportunity and the American with Disabilities Act.

Meaningful community partnerships and outreach programs with partners such as Garden State Equality.

The creation of gender neutral, single-stall restrooms throughout the facility.

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The medical center provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the medical center that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is a designated a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

