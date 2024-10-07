Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is proud to present Lanie Peace, RN, BSN, charge nurse in Progressive Care with the DAISY Award.

The DAISY Nurse Award is a prestigious recognition given to extraordinary nurses who demonstrate exceptional care, compassion, and dedication to their patients. It honors nurses who go above and beyond in their roles, making a lasting impact on the lives of patients and their families. The award is part of a national program aimed at celebrating the essential work nurses do in delivering high-quality healthcare and fostering a positive healing environment.

Lanie is truly deserving of the DAISY Award for the exceptional care and compassion she demonstrated during one of the most challenging moments in a family’s life. At the onset of the pandemic, Lanie provided extraordinary support to a family who could not be with their loved one. Not only did she care for the patient with kindness and empathy, but she also extended comfort and reassurance to the family. Her presence and kind actions brought immeasurable peace during an unimaginable time.

Beyond her clinical responsibilities, Lanie’s compassion and dedication to her patients are evident. She has left a lasting impact on the patients she has cared for, and even years later, they remain grateful for the care she’s provided. Lanie’s ability to balance professional excellence with heartfelt connection exemplifies what it means to be a DAISY Award nurse. She goes above and beyond her role, creating lasting memories for patients and their families that will never be forgotten.

Thank you for your dedication to quality patient care and congratulations, Lanie!

About Mountainside Medical Center

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke, and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidemedicalcenter.com .

###