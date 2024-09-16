Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. (September 16, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center is honored to announce its selection as a site for the groundbreaking STEMI-DTU Clinical Trial. This prestigious trial, focused on improving outcomes for patients suffering from ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), underscores the medical center's commitment to advancing cardiovascular care through cutting-edge research and innovation.

"Being chosen as a site for the STEMI-DTU Clinical Trial is a testament to the outstanding expertise and dedication of our cardiac team," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. "This opportunity aligns with our mission to bring the most advanced and effective treatments to our community. We are proud to contribute to research that could potentially revolutionize the standard of care for heart attack patients worldwide."

"The STEMI-DTU trial represents a significant advancement in our understanding and treatment of acute myocardial infarction," said Dr. Ankitkumar Patel, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory director and principal investigator. "Participating in this trial allows us to be at the forefront of research that could change the way we manage STEMI patients. It's a unique opportunity for our team and a vital step forward in the field of interventional cardiology."

"I am excited to be part of the STEMI-DTU trial, which has the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Kunal Brahmbhatt, interventional cardiologist and sub-investigator at Mountainside Medical Center. "This trial is not just about advancing science; it's about giving our patients access to the latest innovations in cardiovascular care. I look forward to seeing the impact of this research on our community and beyond."

Mountainside Medical Center's participation in the STEMI-DTU Clinical Trial highlights the institution's leadership in cardiovascular research and its commitment to providing the highest standard of care. By contributing to this landmark study, the medical center is helping to shape the future of heart attack treatment and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

