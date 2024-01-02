Newswise — MONTCLAIR, NJ [January 2, 2024] – – Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2024 on January 1 at 1:23 p.m. Born to Francis and Carlos Cabrera of Kearny, NJ, baby boy Miguel Andres Cabrera Guzman weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches.

