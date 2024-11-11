Newswise — MONTCLAIR, N.J. - (November 11, 2024) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Gillian Boyd-Woschinko, M.D. has joined the practice in the field of endocrinology. She will be joining an established team of four endocrinologists.

Gillian Boyd-Woschinko, M.D., is a dedicated endocrinologist committed to enhancing her patients' health. She prioritizes active listening to identify effective strategies that support their healthcare journeys. With a deep interest in human biology, Dr. Boyd-Woschinko finds endocrinology compelling for its variety of health conditions and opportunities for specialization. By fostering strong relationships with her patients, she aims to improve their health outcomes and overall quality of life, continuously seeking innovative, patient-centered approaches in her practice.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Boyd-Woschinko to the Mountainside Medical Group family,” said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “Her comprehensive approach to endocrinology will enable us to enhance our commitment to promoting health and wellness in our community.”

Dr. Boyd-Woschinko is accepting new patients at Mountainside Medical Group located at 311 Bay Avenue Suite 300B Glen Ridge, NJ. Call 973-798-4777 to schedule your appointment. Both virtual care and in-person visits are available.

