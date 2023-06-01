Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (June 1, 2023) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Kulvir Nandra, M.D., has joined the practice, adding colorectal surgery to the medical group’s offerings.

Gastrointestinal diseases can have a huge impact on an individual’s quality of life, and often go untreated. Colorectal surgeons have access to the latest surgical technologies to treat a wide variety of diseases of the intestinal tract, colon, rectal, anus and perianal area by surgical and medical means. Colorectal surgeons also deal with other organ tissues surrounding the gastrointestinal tract such as urinary and female reproductive systems.

After earning his medical degree at Florida State University Dr. Nandra completed his training in general surgery in Philadelphia, with further colorectal surgical training taking place at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Dr. Nandra is board certified in Surgery by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). He is also board certified in Colon and Rectal Surgery by the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery (ABCRS).

Dr. Nandra offers a wide range of colorectal surgery options with the latest robotic and minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Nandra wants his patients to have the knowledge they need to be empowered to make decisions about their care while under his guidance. “I aim to provide my patients with the most current information available for their condition, so together - we can make the best decisions for their care.” He believes in using the latest and most minimally invasive techniques for surgery.

“Dr. Nandra’s fellowship training in colon and rectal surgery, along with his experience with robotic surgery, makes him an asset to our patients and hospital team,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “We are proud to welcome him to Mountainside Medical Group so we can expand the surgical services we provide to our community.”

Dr. Nandra provides surgical care for a wide range of colon conditions, including:

Common and complex inflammatory or malignant conditions of the colon, rectum, and anus, which include colon, rectal and anal cancer, diverticulitis and any inflammatory complication of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s Disease

Disorders of functional and chronic constipation, including colonic inertia and obstructed defecation

Evaluation and treatment of all anorectal pathology to include rectal prolapse, perineal malignancies, symptomatic hemorrhoids, anal fissure, anal fistula, anal canal dysplasia and rectal incontinence

Dr. Nandra is accepting new patients and is in-network with most insurances. His office is located at 311 Bay Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, colorectal surgery and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Clifton, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

