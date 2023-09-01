Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (September 1, 2023) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Laura Yapor, M.D. has joined the practice in the field of pulmonology.

Dr. Yapor is an experienced pulmonologist whose commitment to her patient goes beyond just providing treatment. She takes a comprehensive approach to diagnosis and condition management while also focusing on patient education. Through this multifaceted approach, Dr. Yapor equips her patients with essential tools and knowledge, empowering them to enhance their quality of life. “It is my responsibility to do my best, to give my patients the best treatment they can receive,” states Dr. Yapor

For Dr. Yapor, pulmonology is not just a profession; it's a deep-rooted passion. Her inspiration can be traced back to her father, who is also a physician. As a young child, she accompanied him to hospitals and clinics, witnessing firsthand the genuine joy he derived from caring for his patients. This early exposure left a lasting impression on her, solidifying her resolve to pursue a career in healthcare and make a positive impact in people's lives.

“We’re very happy to welcome Dr. Yapor to the Mountainside Medical Group team,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “Dr. Yapor’s addition to our team reaffirms our dedication to providing the best possible care and ensuring that our patients' well-being remains at the heart of everything we do.”

She received her medical degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra in the Dominican Republic. Her residency and Pulmonary fellowship were completed at the Bronxcare Health System, in New York City.

Dr. Yapor is accepting new patients at Mountainside Medical Group located at 311 Bay Avenue Suite 300A in Glen Ridge, NJ. Schedule your appointment online or call 973-798-4777. Both virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, colorectal surgery, and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Clifton, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.