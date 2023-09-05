Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (September 5, 2023) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Lina Kleyn, D.O. has joined the practice in the field of family medicine.

Dr. Kleyn is an experienced family physician deeply committed to the comprehensive well-being of her patients. Her unwavering passion extends beyond simply advocating for healthy lifestyle choices; she is equally dedicated to proactively preventing diseases and facilitating early detection. Dr. Kleyn's ultimate objective is to actively engage in her patients' health and wellness journeys. Her decision to embark on a career in healthcare was driven by her desire to serve as a strong advocate for those in need. Within the realm of family medicine, she seamlessly integrates her expertise in preventative health, continuous care, and osteopathic manipulative therapies.

"Mountainside Medical Group is excited to welcome Dr. Kleyn to our team," expressed Tim O'Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. "Her holistic approach to healthcare will empower us to champion the cause of health and wellness within our community."

Dr. Kleyn is accepting new patients at Mountainside Medical Group located at 1129 Bloomfield Avenue, Suite 100, West Caldwell, NJ. Schedule your appointment online or call 973-244-9060. Both virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, colorectal surgery, and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Clifton, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###