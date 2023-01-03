Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (January 3, 2023) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that gastroenterologist Masood Rizvi, M.D., has joined the practice.

A fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, Dr. Rizvi is experienced in diagnosing and treating an extensive variety of gastrointestinal concerns including liver disease. Dr. Rizvi strives to deliver patient-centered care, taking time to understand his patient’s concerns to develop a diagnostic and treatment plan. “I chose healthcare, and specifically gastroenterology, because I have a passion to help others,” shared Dr. Rizvi. “I aim to provide the most compassionate and comprehensive care I can to my patients, to achieve the best outcomes possible.”

“Dr. Rizvi has been a well-respected physician and member of community for many years,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “We are honored to have his expertise as part of Mountainside Medical Group.”

Dr. Rizvi received his medical degree from King George Medical College. He completed an internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL. He then completed his residency in internal medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, in Philadelphia, PA before completing his residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry (UMDNJ) in Newark, NJ.

With extensive experience as a health care provider, Dr. Rizvi is triple board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and geriatrics. He is fluent in English, Hindi and Urdu.

Dr. Rizvi will see patients in 799 Bloomfield Avenue Suite 300 in Verona. New patients are welcome and may visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com to make an appointment or call 973-239-5656. Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

