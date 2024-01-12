Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s ALS Center is the first ALS care provider in the United States to offer patients a new interventional clinical study. The study DAZALS is from Corcept Therapeutics, and is a Phase 2, multicenter, 198-patient, randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study evaluating safety and efficacy of dazucorilant, an investigational treatment, in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Individuals with an ALS diagnosis, who are interested in participating in this clinical study, should call 732-776-3307.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive, debilitating disease that attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, resulting in muscle weakness and atrophy. ALS often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. “We do not have a cure for this deadly disease,” said Principal Investigator Mary Sedarous, M.D., medical director, ALS Center. “With our scarce treatment options, interventional studies like this are important for our ALS community.”

Individuals interested in reviewing DAZALS’ eligibility criteria and for more information about the clinical study, may visit the National Library of Medicine’s website ClinicalTrials.gov and search for dazucorilant. Alternatively, people can also find more information on Corcept Therapeutics’ website and search for DAZALS.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s ALS Center collaborates with the ALS Association and the Northeast ALS consortium (NEALS), allowing the exchange of research and best care practices with the nation’s leading ALS experts and clinics. The ALS Center is supported by the Joan Dancy and PALS Foundation, providing valuable feedback, education and in-service training to enhance the care experience.

“Together with Hackensack University Medical Center’ ALS Center, our network is providing world-class care for patients with this devastating disease across our state,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“With Dr. Sedarous’ expert leadership, our nationally-recognized ALS Center brings together different specialists in one all-inclusive visit, providing patients and families with a comprehensive and convenient health care experience,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC).

“Jersey Shore’s ALS Center is one of only two nationally Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence in New Jersey, as designated by the ALS Association,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Southern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The multidisciplinary team is dedicated to providing patients diagnosed with ALS with the unique, comprehensive care they require.”

The ALS Center is located in the Dr. Robert H. Harris Neuroscience Treatment Center, home to specialists in numerous neurological diseases and conditions. They provide diagnostic, medical and surgical treatments at JSUMC for multiple sclerosis (MS), stroke, epilepsy and other movement disorders, pediatric neurology, headaches and migraines, sleep medicine and neuro-oncology, among others. Neuroscience services also include the Center for Memory and Healthy Aging, Center for Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery, Center for Advanced Skull Base Surgery, the Craniofacial Center, which is certified as an American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, and a General Neurosurgery Program, including spine surgery.

For more information about the ALS Center, call 732-776-3307 or visit

www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/Services/Neurosciences/Amyotrophic-Lateral-Sclerosis-ALS.