Newswise — The Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at JFK University Medical Center announced today the 2023 graduates of its Neurology Residency and Fellowship Programs.

“We are so proud of these newly trained neurologists,” said Gregory J. Przybylski, M.D., MBA, chairman, Neuroscience Institute at JFK University Medical Center. “We strive to provide the highest quality medical education programs, and these physicians represent the very bright future of neurological medicine. They will provide exceptional care for patients with stroke, seizure disorders, Parkinson’s disease, sleep impairment, multiple sclerosis, dementia, headache, and many other conditions of the nervous system.”

"This year's graduates continue to reflect the exceptional caliber of residents and fellows who select JFK's neurology graduate medical education programs to complete their training. They come to study with our outstanding specialized neurology faculty and together they are advancing the state of neuroscience care. I am so proud of the contributions of our residents and fellows. They give me great confidence in the future of medicine."

Neurology Residents:

· Hamidreza Abbasi, MD

· Ch Hassan Ali, MBBS

· Arifa Ghori, MBBS

· Muhammad Nagy, MBBCh

· Hemal Patel, MD

· Sean Scarpiello, MD

· Danisette Torres, MD

· Donna Young, MBBS

Fellows:

· Farah Fourcand, MD - Interventional Neurology

· Abdallah Amireh, MD - Neurocritical Care

· Thomas Snyder, MD - Vascular Neurology

· Sindhu Sahito, MBBS - Vascular Neurology

· Bianca Dubovan, MD - Sleep Medicine

· Dhiren Patel, MBBS - Sleep Medicine

· Roza Sabri, MD - Sleep Medicine

The Neurology post-graduate curriculum is designed to educate and train residents to provide outstanding clinical care for the full range of neurological conditions which affect the central nervous system. The goal of the program is to develop accomplished neurologists and scientists skilled in clinical analysis, evaluating and acquiring new medical information, and managing medical and neurological emergencies.

The Neurology Residency program is accredited by Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and offers 9 positions per year. The program also offers multiple Neuroscience Fellowship Programs in Sleep Medicine, Neurocritical Care, Vascular Neurology (Stroke), Interventional Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology.