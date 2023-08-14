Newswise — (Neptune, New Jersey- August 14, 2023) The Dr. Robert H. and Mary Ellen Harris ZAP-X Center for Noninvasive Neurosurgery at Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute of Jersey Shore University Medical Center will soon debut the first in the world ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® with Synaptive brain only silent MRI for the treatment of brain tumors and conditions of the brain including trigeminal neuralgia and arteriovenous malformations (AVM). The academic medical center will be the first hospital in the Northeast U.S. to offer ZAP-X, the first in the nation to offer Synaptive’s head only MRI, and the only in the world to use the technologies in combination. This pairing of technologies will markedly reduce time from diagnosis to treatment.

“Having the latest advancements in technology to treat our patients is part of how Hackensack Meridian Health keeps getting better,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “The addition of ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery and Synaptive MRI in our network allows us to continue to offer the best care to the communities we serve throughout New Jersey. The first in the world pairing of technologies furthers our network as a health care leader and destination for care. ”

The state of the art technology is set to begin seeing patients next month at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ, thanks to a significant gift from Mary Ellen Harris and the Golden Dome Foundation.

“Jersey Shore University Medical Center has always been home to state-of-the-art medical interventions. We are thrilled to bring this advanced form of cranial radiosurgery to our patients,” said Shabbar Danish, M.D., chair of neurosurgery at the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “ZAP-X is a powerful tool in the non-invasive treatment of brain tumors and other cranial conditions. While we are leaders in bringing this technology to our region, I think one day it will become an industry standard. It will make a big difference for our patients in the effective, non-invasive and timely treatment for conditions of the brain.”

The ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform is utilized for cranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). As a non-invasive treatment for many primary and metastatic brain tumors, SRS is a well-established procedure that often provides equivalent outcomes compared to open surgery. It requires no incision and is painless. SRS is typically delivered in one to five brief outpatient visits and patients often return to normal activity the same day of the procedure. ZAP-X was designed to transform modern radiosurgery with a ground-breaking gyroscopic design which delivers hundreds of uniquely angled radiation beams precisely sculpted to the unique contours of targeted lesions. The treatment requires no incision and is completely frameless. This novel capability aims to enhance patient outcomes by improving the ability to avoid critical structures such as the brain stem, eyes and optic nerves, while also lowering healthy brain tissue exposure to preserve patient cognitive function.

Paired with Synaptive MRI, by Synaptive Medical Inc., for the first time in the world, the two will provide the care team with real-time imaging feedback at all stages of clinical intervention, significantly shortening the time frame from diagnosis to treatment. Additionally, Synaptive’s MRI is the only dedicated head MRI designed to specifically image the brain and nervous system.

“ZAP-X paired with Synaptive MRI will be a powerful tool for us to help our patients combat brain tumors, with a few brief non-invasive, incisionless, outpatient treatments,” said Timothy Chen, M.D., medical director, CNS radiation oncology program at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and medical director, proton therapy department of radiation oncology, Hackensack Meridian Health. “It will revolutionize radiosurgical care in the same way Gamma KnifeⓇ and CyberKnifeⓇ have. We are proud to be able to offer this safe and effective treatment that minimizes the risk of radiation exposure to other parts of the brain.”

The technology within the Dr. Robert H. and Mary Ellen Harris ZAP-X Center for Noninvasive Neurosurgery was made possible by a very generous donation by the Golden Dome Foundation. The Golden Dome Foundation is a NJ-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was founded in 2015 by the late Dr. Robert H. Harris and his wife – the organization’s current president – Mary Ellen Harris, to support charitable causes. Over the span of several years, Golden Dome Foundation has invested heavily at Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers, including Bayshore Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center, in addition to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

“My husband dedicated his life to advancing research to improve the quality of life for people facing diseases and disorders,” Mary Ellen Harris said. “Making this gift and expanding his legacy by purchasing this life-saving technology is the carrying on of his life’s work. The community needs access to the best care possible and I am honored and humbled to be able to play a part in ensuring that it can be provided to those in need. I hope that this new equipment helps a lot of people.”

“I want to thank the Golden Dome Foundation for their generous gift to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Through this donation, we will lead the way in developing new treatments for brain tumors and other cranial conditions,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, president and chief hospital executive of the academic medical center. “ZAP-X paired with Synaptive MRI is a powerful tool, but it will be even more powerful in the hands of our experienced physicians, who are already leaders in the field of radiosurgery.”

“The ZAP-X with Synaptive MRI program is the first in the world. It’s just one example of how Hackensack Meridian Health and Jersey Shore University Medical Center keep getting better for our patients,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president southern market, Hackensack Meridian Health. “You do not need to be in a major city to find the best technology and doctors for treatment, it’s right here on the Jersey Shore. The academic medical center is the premier destination for those across the region seeking best-in-class care and the addition of ZAP-X with Synaptive MRI only furthers that.”

ZAP-X is one of many high-tech tools used to combat benign and metastatic tumors available at Hackensack Meridian Health. While ZAP-X is specifically for the brain, the network skillfully uses similar radiosurgeries including CyberKnife, Gamma Knife and proton therapy. Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) will be debuting this fall the innovative technology, Scintix™ by Reflexion, a novel therapy for patients with tumors primarily from metastatic cancer. This breakthrough technology uses live, continuously updated data throughout the entire treatment session to determine where to deliver radiotherapy, which will then be combined with precision medicine or customized treatments, in order to offer more options to patients that weren’t available before. JTCC is one of only seven early adopters of this technology, the first in New Jersey, and will lead the way to develop this new and evolving paradigm in radiation oncology.

The ZAP-X and Synaptive MRI equipment is being installed at the Dr. Robert H. and Mary Ellen Harris ZAP-X Center for Noninvasive Neurosurgery at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The Neuroscience Institute is expected to begin treating patients with the technology this fall.

For more information about ZAP-X and Synaptive MRI, and other available treatments, visit our website here.

About the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute

The Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute is the largest, most comprehensive Neuroscience Institute in New Jersey. Consisting of the neurology and neuro-surgery programs at Hackensack Meridian three academic medical centers, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and JFK University Medical Center, the Neuroscience Institute is a leader nationwide. The Neuroscience Institute’s accolades include Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) in Hackensack, NJ is ranked among the nation’s best hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery by US News and World Report (#22). All Neuroscience Institute centers have earned the comprehensive Stroke Center designation from the Joint Commission, and the Institute includes Centers of Excellence in ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, and Cranial Surgery. The Institute has also earned additional recognitions for excellence from Healthgrades, the Joint Commission, and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The Neuroscience Institute boasts state of the art neurological technology including High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Quicktome brain mapping and Surgical Theater augmented reality for brain surgery, the only sites in New Jersey offering these services. The Neuroscience Institute will soon offer Zap-X Radiosurgery with Synaptive MRI, allowing for the non-invasive treatment of brain tumors and other brain conditions in as little as one week from diagnosis, the first in the world to offer this technology pairing.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Synaptive Medical Inc.

Synaptive Medical Inc., a Toronto-based, high growth global medical technology company, solves surgical, imaging, and data challenges to improve the quality of human lives. Synaptive’s integrated suite of products – bridging MRI, surgical planning, navigation, and robotic visualization – delivers patient-centric information with automated efficiency across all stages of clinical interventions.