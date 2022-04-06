Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center has recently opened its brand new state-of-the-art Emergency Department to the public. A $39 million investment into the community, the new 24,000 sq foot facility will serve every patient from pediatric to geriatric.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, our focus is to provide the best healthcare experience possible and we see Old Bridge Medical Center is doing just that by officially opening their new Emergency Department to our community,” said Robert C. Garrett, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “This expansion will allow unprecedented access to a full continuum of care.”

The new Emergency Department enhances care with safer, faster arrivals by expanding the number of ambulance bays, newly designed pediatric rooms, on-site technology that provides faster diagnostics and treatment, 20 private Emergency Room patients beds, a brand new concourse that connects all three buildings on the hospital’s campus, and more.

“At Old Bridge Medical Center, we are committed to serving our neighbors, friends and families by providing the best care for our growing community,” said William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, Old Bridge Medical Center. “We look forward to serving more patients by delivering the highest quality care to every person who comes through our doors.”

The project team for the expansion included Stantec Consulting (Project Management), FCA and Turner Construction.

To learn more about Old Bridge Medical Center’s Emergency Department, click here.