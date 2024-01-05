Newswise — North Bergen, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health system, is proud to announce the opening of two new state-of-the-art medical suites at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The new urology suite and the new orthopedic suite will serve patients in the New York metropolitan area. Both offices are open and teams of highly-specialized physicians are accepting new patients.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are transforming the way healthcare is delivered by providing convenient, specialized care to the communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are so excited to increase access to our world-class services to patients in the New York metropolitan area, and we look forward to seeing how our cutting-edge urology and orthopedic suites at Palisades Medical Center will enhance patient care.”

The new urology suite, located on the third floor, is 2,400 square feet and offers procedures such as Cystoscopies that measure how well the bladder functions, and Urodynamics is used to study the function of the bladder and the urethra. The team of physicians treats all urologic conditions, including:

Kidney, bladder, and prostate cancer

Prostate enlargement

Kidney stones

Urinary incontinence

Vasectomy

Urinary tract infections

Erectile dysfunction

Elevated PSA

Blood in the urine

Low testosterone

“Palisades Medical Center is dedicated to building healthier communities,” said Lisa Iachetti, President and Chief Hospital Executive, Palisades Medical Center. “These new, cutting-edge medical suites will enhance the patient experience and are part of our ongoing commitment to reimagine healthcare by providing access to high-quality care, compassionate care closer to home.”

Physicians in the new orthopedic suite specialize in non-surgical and surgical treatment options for conditions and injuries related to the shoulder, elbow, spine, hand, wrist, knee, hip, and sports medicine. Located on the first floor, the 5,558 square foot suite features a wide range of onsite services, including:

Orthotics (braces, boots, castings, splintings)

Physical therapy

Corticosteroid and Visco Supplementation treatments

Diagnostic Ultrasound

Treatment options for joint pain and disorders, spinal conditions, broken bones and fracture care, sports injuries, trauma injuries, reconstructive surgery

“Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center, the only hospital in Hudson County to receive three consecutive A’s from the Leapfrog group for patient safety, is at the forefront of transforming patient care for the residents of Hudson County and beyond,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President & Chief Hospital Executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and President, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Northern Region. “Hackensack Meridian Health continues to set the standard for compassionate, innovative patient care, and we look forward to seeing how these new medical suites will improve the patient experience and increase access to care.”

In addition to the new urology and orthopedic suites, Palisades Medical Center recently made a large investment to enhance patient experience through the addition of new world-class physicians and facility upgrades. In addition, plans are underway for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Department at Palisades Medical Center.

