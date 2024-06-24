***Media Alert***

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center Along with Westwood Mayor, Raymond Arroyo, Mark the Accreditation of a New Ambulance to Provide Life Saving Service to the Community

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time: 2:00pm

Where: Pascack Valley Medical Center Emergency Department Ambulance Bay

250 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675

As a community hospital, Pascack Valley recognizes the profound impact that healthcare has on the lives of individuals and families. To better respond to emergent needs of nearly 12,000 Westwood residents we are proud to unveil this

new rig that was recently certified by the New Jersey Office of

Emergency Services. The new ambulance will support the hospitals' mutual aid agreement with the town of Westwood to provide backup support to the

Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Department.

If you plan on attending, please RSVP to [email protected]