Newswise — Westwood, NJ (November 15, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Achieving a Leapfrog ‘A’ score is a testament to our commitment to safety and quality at Pascack Valley Medical Center,” said Michael Bell, CEO of Pascack Valley Medical Center. “This rating reflects the dedication of our team to uphold the highest standards in patient care, reducing risks and enhancing outcomes for those we serve. For our community, this score means that they can access top-tier, dependable healthcare right here at home, without the need to travel outside their community for first-class medical care.”

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Pascack Valley Medical Center,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Pascack Valley Medical Center, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To explore Pascack Valley Medical Center’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

###