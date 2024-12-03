Newswise — Westwood, NJ (December 3, 2024) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is proud to announce the launch of its new Breast Health Program, a comprehensive service designed to provide top-tier breast health care in a compassionate, patient-centered environment. The program is dedicated to early detection, accurate diagnosis, and effective treatment of breast cancer, which affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. during their lifetime.

Early detection is critical to improving breast cancer outcomes, and the Breast Health Program offers a wide range of screening services, including 3D mammography and breast ultrasounds, along with expert breast cancer treatment options such as breast surgery and reconstructive surgery.

State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Tools The Breast Health Program employs cutting-edge technology to provide the most accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. These include:

3D high-resolution mammography (tomosynthesis) with the Smart Curve paddle system for improved patient comfort and the highest-resolution imaging available

AI-enhanced imaging software for precise diagnostic accuracy

Breast localization techniques (wire or nonwire/SAVI SCOUT) and breast ultrasounds

Comprehensive high-risk evaluations for patients with a family history of breast cancer or genetic predispositions

Pascack Valley Medical Center’s mammography services are accredited by the American College of Radiology, ensuring patients receive care that meets the highest standards.

Talented Physician Specialists and Skilled Staff

The Breast Health Program is supported by an interdisciplinary team of highly trained professionals, including:

A patient navigator who assists patients and their families throughout their care journey

Certified mammography and ultrasound technologists

Board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologists specializing in breast imaging

Board-certified medical and radiation oncologists, a fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist, lymphedema specialists and reconstructive plastic surgeons, all working together to provide comprehensive care

Convenient and Accessible Care

Located on the hospital’s campus, the Women’s Health Center offers convenient access for patients with free valet parking and hassle-free scheduling options. Patients can easily schedule their mammograms by contacting the Central Scheduling Office or booking online. With early morning hours and a patient-friendly atmosphere, Pascack Valley Medical Center ensures a stress-free experience for all visitors.

Dr. Gail Starr, co-medical director of the Program and chief of Breast Imaging, emphasized the importance of early detection stating, “3D mammography has revolutionized our ability to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages, offering higher resolution and a more comfortable experience for patients. Early detection is the key to effective treatment, and our goal is to provide this vital screening service to all women in our community."

Dr. Adriana Suarez-Ligon, a co-medical director of the Breast Program and chief of Breast Surgery states, “Having comprehensive breast health services close to home is crucial for patients. Women no longer need to travel far to get the screenings, treatments, and support they need. Our team is here to ensure they receive the best care possible right here in their community."

For more information or to schedule a mammogram, visit the hospital’s website or call the Central Scheduling Office at (201) 781-1400.

###