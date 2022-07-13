Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (July 13, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center, in partnership with Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), has been named as a recipient of the 2022 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (“HFMA”). The national award recognizes Pascack Valley Medical Center for meeting industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implementing patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieving outstanding patient satisfaction.

“A lot of hard work has been done by our physician practices and our hospital teams to improve processes and patient satisfaction and education regarding financial responsibilities,” said Emily Holliman, chief executive officer of Pascack Valley Medical Center, “This recognition demonstrates our team’s commitment and collaboration to prioritize safe patient-centered care.”

“It’s an honor to receive this award in partnership with Pascack Valley Medical Center. This is a result of our strong partnership and our shared mission of redefining the possible in healthcare,” said Judson Ivy, Ensemble’s founder, president and CEO. “At Ensemble, we are dedicated to continuing to deliver technology-first processes with people-first service to drive financial performance improvement for hospitals and health systems.”

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 26 during the HFMA Annual Conference.

“Congratulations to all of our winning organizations, which have not only adopted HFMA’s Best Practices for Patient Financial Communications but also achieved excellence in revenue cycle overall,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These exceptional organizations have superior processes for communicating complex financial issues to patients in understandable ways.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

Ensemble, the industry leader in healthcare financial management services, has served as Pascack Valley Medical Center strategic revenue cycle partner since 2015. The partnership drives financial performance in support of exceptional patient care. Ensemble partners with more than 300 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences by bringing effectiveness, efficiency and clarity to the revenue cycle.

To learn more about Pascack Valley Medical Center, visit www.pascackmedicalcenter.com. To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. They offer end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing, patented technology, targeted revenue cycle management solutions to clients across the country.

###