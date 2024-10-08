Newswise — Westwood, NJ – [October 8, 2024] – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center invites women of all ages to attend “Woman to Woman: Welcoming Wellness” on Thursday, October 17th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Auroa Restaurant, 203 Old Tappan Road, Old Tappan This dinner event will provide attendees, with the unique opportunity to learn about medical issues and solutions from women providing care in your community in a casual and comfortable setting. Learn about several common medical conditions that affect women of all ages and how to handle them at this special evening for women, hosted by women Admission is complimentary and advance registration is required. Click here to register now.

At this event, seven-panel speakers with diverse specialties will discuss various health conditions relevant to women. Topics will include wellness visits, selecting a family physician, breast health, back pain, the importance of health screenings, and prioritizing self-care. All speakers will also answer questions from the audience.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming and supportive space where women can discuss their healthcare needs,” said Dr. Danielle Groves, physiatrist at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “Attending this event will enable women to meet female physicians and healthcare providers from different specialties so they can learn ways to take control of their health and gain an understanding about the types of care available to them right here in their own community.”

Participating on the speaker panel from Pascack Valley Medical Center will include Dr. Danielle Groves, physiatrist; Dr Sylva Takvorian, internal medicine; Dr. Adriana Suarez-Ligon, breast surgeon; Eva Macsai, WHNP-BC, women’s health nurse practitioner; Nicole Hicks, RN, BSN, director of Women’s Services; Dr. Kari Colen, plastic surgeon; and Pierre Juliano PT, DPT, director of The Center of Therapy and Rehabilitation.

“We believe this event will resonate deeply with our guests, as our speakers connect with their values and concerns. Women of all ages and backgrounds face similar pressures and time limitations,” noted Dr. Groves. “However, it’s crucial not to let these distractions prevent us from prioritizing our health and well-being.”

For more information about “Woman to Woman: Welcoming Wellness” and Pascack Valley Medical Center’s comprehensive Women’s Health Services, visit www.pascackmedicalcenter.com.

