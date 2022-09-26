Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (September 26, 2022) – Pascack Valley Medical Group today announced that cardiologist Mindy Markowitz, M.D. has joined the practice.

Dr. Markowitz has extensive inpatient and outpatient cardiac care experience, treating a variety of conditions. She strives to build strong patient-physician relationships to help guide patients in preventing heart disease and obtaining a better quality of life. Her special interests include echocardiography, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, prevention and cardiomyopathies.

“I chose to practice cardiology because the specialty allows me to have a significant positive impact on patient lives through the prevention and treatment of a variety of diseases,” said Dr. Markowitz. “The broad innovations in cardiac care truly help patients to achieve a better quality of life, and I enjoy being a part of the journey to a longer, healthier life.”

Dr. Markowitz received her medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency and cardiology fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, and maintains certification by the National Board of Echocardiography, Board of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography, and Board of Nuclear Cardiology.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Markowitz to Pascack Valley Medical Group,” said Emily Holliman, chief executive officer at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “Her patient-focused approach is key to personalizing care and ensuring a positive experience for those we serve. It is important that we expand our physician network with those who have a well-rounded approach to medicine and aim to care for patients by personalizing their options.”

Dr. Markowitz sees patients at 452 Old Hook Road in Emerson, NJ. New patients are welcome and may visit www.pascackmedicalgroup.com to make an appointment or call 201-666-3900. Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group

Pascack Valley Medical Group provides patients with exceptional care with the support of Pascack Valley Medical Center, part of the Hackensack Meridian Health network. With more than 80 providers already in our ranks, Pascack Valley Medical Group continues to grow, adding new providers practicing in a wide range of specialties from primary care, surgery and beyond. We believe that an established relationship with your care providers improves health and quality of life. Convenient locations can be found across the Pascack Valley Region of Bergen County. For more information visit www.pascackvalleymedicalgroup.com.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing the same nationally recognized quality care for which Hackensack Meridian Health is known. The hospital features, a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit.

Pascack Valley Medical Center is also the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. This inpatient hospital acts as an anchor to many outpatient services such as radiology, women’s health, and same day surgery. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

###