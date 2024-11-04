Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. [November 4, 2024] – Pascack Valley Medical Group proudly announces the addition of three distinguished healthcare providers: Mahmood Karimi, M.D., Nina Cheung, M.D., and Jaclyn Ulzheimer, APN. Each of these providers brings a unique blend of experience and approaches to delivering high-quality, compassionate patient care.

Mahmood Karimi, M.D., is an internal medicine physician with a patient-centered approach to healthcare. With over 2 decades of experience in family medicine, Dr. Karimi provides quality care, managing all his patients with a unique treatment plan tailored to their individual healthcare needs.

Nina Cheung, M.D., is an internal medicine physician with almost 2 decades of clinical experience. She is known for her compassionate, patient-centered care approach. With practicing internal medicine Dr. Cheung can treat and diagnose a wide range of medical conditions within both inpatient and outpatient settings.

Jaclyn Ulzheimer, APN, has over a decade of nursing experience in both Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. Through this experience, she’s acquired a robust clinical background allowing her to practice in various clinical settings such as hospitals, long-term care and assisted living facilities, as well as outpatient offices. Jaclyn has a passion for collaborating with interdisciplinary teams to ensure the best outcomes are achieved for her patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.pascackmedicalcenter.com .

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group

Pascack Valley Medical Group provides patients with exceptional care with the support of Pascack Valley Medical Center. Pascack Valley Medical Group continues to grow, adding new providers practicing in a wide range of specialties from primary care, surgery and beyond. We believe that an established relationship with your care providers improves health and quality of life. Convenient locations can be found across the Pascack Valley Region of Bergen County. For more information visit https://pascackmedicalcenter.com/.

###