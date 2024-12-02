Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. [December 2, 2024] – Pascack Valley Medical Group is pleased to announce Scott David Lippe, M.D. , board-certified gastroenterologist and internist, is joining the Pascack Valley Medical Center team.

Dr. Lippe brings a wealth of expertise with over two decades of experience in private practice. He specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to the digestive tract, liver, and nutrition. With a focus on liver diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, he is committed to providing exceptional, patient-centered care.

A graduate of Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Lippe completed his medical education at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and trained at Albany Medical Center. He further specialized by completing a dual fellowship in gastroenterology and nutrition at Winthrop-University Hospital. He is board-certified and re-certified in both internal medicine and gastroenterology.

Throughout his career, Dr. Lippe has served as an emergency room physician at various VA Medical Centers. He has also authored numerous articles in the field of gastroenterology. Despite receiving many awards for his expertise, Dr. Lippe considers his greatest reward to be the ability to make a positive impact on his patients’ lives.

Dr. Lippe’s dedication to compassionate care makes him a valuable addition to Pascack Valley Medical Group, where he will continue to serve patients with a holistic, thoughtful approach to gastrointestinal and liver health. He is highly skilled in performing a range of procedures, including colonoscopies, endoscopies, capsule endoscopies, and liver biopsies. His approach to healthcare emphasizes personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lippe, please click here or call 201-666-3900

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group

Pascack Valley Medical Group provides patients with exceptional care with the support of Pascack Valley Medical Center. Pascack Valley Medical Group continues to grow, adding new providers practicing in a wide range of specialties from primary care, surgery and beyond. We believe that an established relationship with your care providers improves health and quality of life. Convenient locations can be found across the Pascack Valley Region of Bergen County. For more information visit https://pascackmedicalcenter.com/.

