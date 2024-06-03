Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. (June 3, 2024) – Pascack Valley Medical Group announced the addition of Eva Macsai, WHNP-NP their team of healthcare professionals. With a profound appreciation for the intricacies of women's health, Macsai brings a wealth of knowledge, compassion, and dedication to her new role, reinforcing our commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-centered care.

Specializing in women's health, Macasai focuses on promoting wellness, disease prevention, and family planning. She finds great fulfillment in guiding women through making the best choices for themselves and their loved ones, fostering a sense of empowerment throughout their healthcare journeys.

Macsai received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA, where she later completed her Master of Science in Nursing, specializing in the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner program. This solid educational foundation has equipped her with the expertise and skills to provide exceptional care to her patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eva Macsai to Pascack Valley Medical Group," said Dr. Edward Gold, medical director at Pascack Valley Medical Group. "Her expertise in women's health and dedication to patient education align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care. We are confident that our patients will greatly benefit from her compassionate and knowledgeable approach."

New patients can schedule an appointment and find more online or call (201) 722-1600

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. Find the care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

