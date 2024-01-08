Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J. (January 8, 2024) – Pascack Valley Medical Group has announced that Heather Klavan, M.D., has joined the practice in the field of gastroenterology.

Dr. Klavan is a distinguished gastroenterologist who is triple board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Gastroenterology and American Board of Obesity Medicine. After graduating summa cum laude with a degree in Neuroscience from Tulane University, she earned her medical degree with AOA honors from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, with a distinction in gastroenterology research. Dr. Klavan then completed her Internship at New York Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center followed by her Internal Medicine Residency and Gastroenterology & Hepatology fellowship at Yale-New Haven Hospital/Yale School of Medicine. She also pursued specialized clinical training weight management and certification in bariatric endoscopy.

Dr. Klavan’s expertise includes colon cancer screening, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s Disease/Ulcerative Colitis), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), liver disease (cirrhosis, fatty liver/NASH), and weight management. Dr. Klavan prides herself in providing compassionate and individualized expert care for each of her patients.

Dr. Klavan is accepting new patients at Pascack Valley Medical Group in offices located in Emerson and Paramus. Schedule your appointment online or call 201-967-8221. Both virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

