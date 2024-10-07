Newswise — WESTWOOD, N.J.– Pascack Valley Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Israa Hussein, M.D.

Dr. Hussein believes in the importance of building strong, meaningful relationships with her patients to achieve better outcomes. She takes the time to get to know each patient, allowing her to provide customized care that addresses both their physical and emotional needs. Her patient-centered approach ensures a holistic focus on health and well-being.

Driven by a deep passion for helping others, Dr. Hussein chose a career in healthcare with a specialization in endocrinology. She was drawn to the field due to its critical role in managing hormones that influence many aspects of the body, including metabolism, growth, and reproduction. Her expertise allows her to offer treatments that restore balance and help prevent hormone-related diseases, enhancing her patients’ overall quality of life.

Dr. Hussein began her academic journey at Al-Nahrain University College of Medicine in Iraq. She later attended New York Medical College, where she completed her internal medicine residency before specializing in endocrinology. Dr. Hussein is board-certified by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) and the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). Most recently, she completed a fellowship in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

"We are excited to have Dr. Hussein join Pascack Valley Medical Group," said Michael Bell, CEO of Pascack Valley Medical Center. "Her commitment to cultivating patient-centered relationships will further enhance the exceptional care we offer our community."

Dr. Hussein offers a range of services, including the management of diabetes, thyroid disease, lipid disorders, reproductive endocrine conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, adrenal and pituitary disorders.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Israa Hussein, please call 201-374-2722.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group

Pascack Valley Medical Group provides patients with exceptional care with the support of Pascack Valley Medical Center. Pascack Valley Medical Group continues to grow, adding new providers practicing in a wide range of specialties from primary care, surgery and beyond. We believe that an established relationship with your care providers improves health and quality of life. Convenient locations can be found across the Pascack Valley Region of Bergen County. For more information visit http://www.pascackmedicalcenter.com/.

###