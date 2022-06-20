Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center is proud to announce the graduates of its 2022 internal medicine residency program. The graduating residents include: Shankar Chhetri, MD; Bharat Gautam, MD; Umair Mubashar, MD; Layal Nissan, MD; Mahfuz Rahman, MD; Muhammad Shahan Sulehri, MD; Shakeel Yousaf, MD; and Tasneem Yousif, MD.

“I am pleased to honor this year's graduates,” says William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive; Raritan Bay Medical Center. “Their work and dedication has been extraordinary. As they each embrace their bright futures, we wish this talented group the very best.”

The internal medicine residency program has eight graduates per year. The intimate experience allows for easy communication between program administration, hospital leadership and each other. Residents train at Raritan Bay Medical Center, which is a state-designated primary stroke center, a regional primary PCI center with two fully equipped cardiac catheterization labs and a 20-bed ICU/CCU unit. A medical staff of more than 600 provides residents exposure to a wide variety of disciplines as they work on a number of interdisciplinary care teams.

“With a continuum of care within the network, our program is ahead of the curve in providing the best educational and patient experience possible,” says Mayer Ezer, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine Program Director, Raritan Bay Medical Center.

The eight graduates now join more than 300 cumulative graduates since the internal medicine residency program’s inception in 1980.