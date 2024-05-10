Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center announced today that it is the first hospital in the Hackensack Meridian Health network to offer patients the Optilume® BPH Catheter System for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Typically administered as an outpatient procedure, Optilume BPH is a new, safe and effective minimally-invasive procedure that provides patients with immediate improvement in urinary symptoms and quality of life.

As men age, it’s common to encounter prostate enlargement, leading to a condition known as BPH. In fact, BPH affects 70% of men 60-69 years of age and 80% of those 70 years of age or older. The prostate surrounds the tube responsible for transporting urine and semen, known as the urethra. With BPH, as the prostate grows larger, it exerts pressure on the urethra, potentially causing interruptions in the natural flow of urine.

“We're excited to bring the latest advancements in BPH treatment to our patients. As the first to offer Optilume BPH in our network, we're committed to providing our community with access to the most innovative and effective care,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president, chief hospital executive.

The FDA-approved Optilume BPH Catheter System revolutionizes the treatment paradigm by providing symptom relief for men experiencing BPH induced lower urinary tract symptoms, including frequent trips to the bathroom, day and night; weak, slow or intermittent flow; urgent need to pee; and inability to fully empty bladder.

Optilume BPH is a drug-coated balloon that is inserted into the urethra via a telescopic camera, to the prostate. Once in the prostate, the balloon expands creating an opening, and releases the safe and proven drug paclitaxel, into the open prostate. When the drug coating is fully released, the balloon is deflated and removed. The purpose of the drug is to keep the prostate open, restoring the flow of urine.

“I am excited about Optilume BPH to help men manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life. In my experience, patients who have used Optilume BPH have reported significant improvements in their symptoms, including reduced urinary urgency and frequency, improved urinary flow, and better sleep. I believe that Optilume BPH is a valuable new treatment option for men with BPH," said Neil Sherman, MD, urologist, Raritan Bay Medical Center.

Highlights of the Optilume BPH Catheter System include:

Clinical studies show Optilume BPH is safe and effective

Symptom relief

Minimal catheter time post-procedure

No impact on sexual function

Quick recovery

In-office/outpatient procedure

No cutting, heating, burning, lasering, steaming, or implantation



