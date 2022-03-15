Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center is proud to open its satellite location, Hackensack Meridian Outpatient Rehabilitation in East Brunswick, N.J. This facility was formally in Matawan, NJ and has relocated to East Brunswick, NJ.

“We are excited to bring our outpatient satellite location to the East Brunswick community,” said William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center. “This will offer the community easy access to our services by having a convenient location close to home.”

The East Brunswick outpatient rehabilitation facility will help patients return to the highest level of function and reduce or eliminate pain after injury, illness or surgery. The expert team and state-of-the-art technology allow for the best possible care for adults and children. Services emphasize patient and family education for improved patient outcomes.

“Our goal is to help both adults and children improve their quality of life after injury, illness or surgery,” said Anthony Cuzzola, vice president, Rehabilitation Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our dedicated medical professionals will assess your condition and develop a personalized treatment program.”

Our expert team provides a wide range of therapies and technologies, including, but not limited to, agility training, endurance exercise, facilitation of gross motor skills, gait training, manual therapy, sports-specific therapy, posture exercises, muscle strengthening, stability, balance and coordination.

Hackensack Meridian Health has over two dozen outpatient Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy facilities across its Network. Its newest location can be found, Hackensack Meridian Outpatient Rehabilitation - East Brunswick at 620 Cranbury Road, Suite 211, East Brunswick. For more information, please call: 732-360-4013.