Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy is proud to announce the graduates of its 2021 internal medicine program. The graduating residents include: Behzad Amoozgar, MD; Sayed Mahdi Ayat, MD; Zaigham Baloch, MD; Nabonita Barua, MD; Karim Bayanzay, MD; Pavan Garala, MD; Varun Kaushal, MD and Ruwaidah Majeed, MD.

“I am pleased to honor this year's graduates,” says William DiStanislao, interim president, chief hospital executive; vice president, Operations, Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy. “Their work and dedication has been extraordinary. As they each embrace their bright futures, we wish this talented group the very best.”

The internal medicine residency program has eight graduates per year. The intimate experience allows for easy communication between program administration, hospital leadership and each other. Residents train at Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy, which is a state-designated primary stroke center, a regional primary PCI center with two fully equipped cardiac catheterization labs and a 20-bed ICU/CCU unit. A medical staff of more than 600 provides residents exposure to a wide variety of disciplines as they work on a number of interdisciplinary care teams.

“With a continuum of care within the network, our program is ahead of the curve in providing the best educational and patient experience possible,” says Mayer Ezer, MD, FACP, Internal Medicine Program Director, Raritan Bay Medical Center.

The eight graduates now join more than 300 cumulative graduates since the internal medicine residency program’s inception in 1980.