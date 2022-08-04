Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center is the only hospital in New Jersey – and the first in the tri-state area – to receive a grant to provide the Medtronic GI Genius™ artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted colonoscopy technology to low-income and underserved communities. The $500,000 grant, awarded by the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program, with support from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will fund the installation of three GI Genius modules in the Outpatient Endoscopy and Surgery Department, plus training and ongoing support.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is deeply committed to ensuring that all New Jersey residents have access to high quality, innovative care, regardless of who you are or where you live,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health.“We will continue to innovate health care and work diligently to eliminate unacceptable gaps in outcomes based on race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status.’’

The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, authorized by the FDA in April 2021 uses computer-aided detection algorithms to identify colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes in real time, facilitating the diagnosis and prevention of colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

Hackensack University Medical Center will receive three of the 50 GI Genius modules to be donated to endoscopy centers nationwide by the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program, which aims to increase screening, early detection, and diagnosis of colorectal cancer (CRC) in underserved communities who benefit from this type of cutting-edge technology that is often not available to them. As the centerpiece of the program, GI Genius has demonstrated ability to improve detection of colorectal polyps that can lead to CRC.

“Currently, colorectal cancer is the third deadliest cancer and one of the most common among adults in the United States,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President & Chief Hospital Executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and President, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Hackensack University Medical strives to provide the most cutting-edge screenings and treatments for our patients, including this new program that uses artificial intelligence to improve the early detection of polyps or colorectal cancers - ultimately decreasing colorectal cancer mortality rates.”

“For communities that historically have not availed themselves of colorectal cancer screening, the availability of GI Genius is a game-changer,” commented Rosario Ligresti, MD, FASGE, chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center. “It’s a real door-opener not only to colonoscopy, but to high-quality colonoscopy. GI Genius is a major advance because of its ability to detect smaller and earlier precursor lesions in the colon, thereby enabling the removal of these lesions before they become cancerous. Moreover, with its AI-driven precision technology, GI Genius eliminates much of the variability between colonoscopists in detecting adenomas.”

At the discretion of their doctor, any patient having a screening colonoscopy can be screened with the assistance of GI Genius at no extra cost and the procedure is covered by all insurances. Patients with a history of polyps; younger patients and patients with a history of inflammatory bowel disease are likely to benefit most from the increased precision of the test.

Approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April 2021, the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-driven, AI-powered colorectal polyp detection system. In a 2020 prospective, randomized study, the addition of GI Genius to high-definition (HD) colonoscopy increased the absolute adenoma detection rate (ADR) by 14.4%, compared to HD colonoscopy alone, representing a 30% relative increase in ADR. For every 1% increase in ADR, patients’ risk of CRC decreases by 3%. In the 2020 study, GI Genius was also 50% more likely to detect multiple polyps and 53% more likely to detect polyps in the distal colon (the last part of the colon), compared to HD colonoscopy alone.2

More recently, in a multi-center, international study in which participants underwent two same-day, back-to-back colonoscopies with or without GI Genius, use of GI Genius resulted in an approximately two-fold reduction in the adenoma miss rate (AMR), mainly due to a decreased miss rate of flat and small lesions. The investigators commented that “computer-aided detection reassures health care providers and patients on the decreased risk of perceptual errors.”

“GI Genius not only detects more lesions than a colonoscopist would normally see, it also detects more clinically relevant lesions, and it does so without adding any extra complexity, time, or effort to a conventional colonoscopy exam,” Dr. Ligresti noted. “By offering this cutting-edge technology to populations long underserved by the health care system, we have the potential to greatly improve upon the 5,000 colorectal cancer screening procedures we perform annually at Hackensack University Medical Center. If we can double or even triple the procedure rate, we can potentially impact as many as 15,000 lives through earlier detection and prevention, which would be a tremendous benefit to the community.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital, was Bergen County’s first hospital founded in 1888. It was also the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet®-recognized hospital for nursing excellence, receiving its sixth consecutive designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The academic flagship of the Hackensack Meridian Health network, Hackensack University Medical Center is Nationally-Ranked by U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. The hospital is home to the state's only nationally-ranked Urology and Neurology & Neurosurgery programs, as well as the best Cardiology & Heart Surgery program. It also offers patients nationally-ranked Orthopedic care and one of the state’s premier Cancer Centers (John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center). Hackensack University Medical Center also ranked as High-Performing in conditions such as Acute Kidney Failure, Heart Attack (AMI), Heart Failure, Pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Diabetes and Stroke. As well as High Performing in procedures like Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Bypass Surgery (CABG), Colon Cancer Surgery, Lung Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Hip Replacement and Knee Replacement. This award-winning care is provided on a campus that is home to facilities such as the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital and the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital, ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, the children’s nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. Hackensack University Medical Center is also home to the Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and is listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Our comprehensive clinical research portfolio includes studies focused on precision medicine, translational medicine, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and vaccine development. The hospital has embarked on the largest healthcare expansion project ever approved by the state: Construction of the Helena Theurer Pavilion, a 530,000-sq.-ft., nine-story building, which began in 2019. A $714.2 million endeavor, the pavilion is one the largest healthcare capital projects in New Jersey and will house 24 state-of-the-art operating rooms with intraoperative MRI capability, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical/surgical beds including a 50 room Musculoskeletal Institute.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 17 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.