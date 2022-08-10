Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to use the Persona IQ Smart Knee, a knee replacement joint component that securely tracks and transmits knee motion data. Physicians can then use the data to optimize patient monitoring, recovery and research after knee replacement surgery.

Yair Kissin, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with a special interest in treating conditions of the knee, was the first in the state to implant the smart knee component into a male patient on July 11, 2022.

The Persona IQ implantable knee component includes a 10-year battery and sensors that constantly capture long-term post-operative data on:

Cadence (steps per minute)

Average walking speed

Stride length

Range of motion

Distance traveled

Step count

The data collected by the sensors is transmitted daily to the patient’s Home Base Station, uploaded to the secure cloud, analyzed overnight, and made available in the mymobility Care Management Platform app, which organizes and displays the data for patients and physicians. In addition to graphs and charts that display collected data over time, the app includes patient education materials, pre- and post-operative exercises, and telemedicine and messaging capabilities.

“The Persona IQ represents an exciting development in knee replacement technology,” said Dr. Kissin. “Physicians can use the collected data to monitor how patients are doing after their knee replacement, as well as for research that will improve future knee replacement procedures. Patients can also use the app to track their progress since their surgery.”

“As one of the premier joint replacement programs in New Jersey, Hackensack University Medical Center is at the forefront of developing technology for knee replacements — including robotics and ‘smart’ technology such as the Persona IQ,” said Michael Kelly, M.D., medical director of Orthopedics at Hackensack Meridian Health. “The Persona IQ will allow us to monitor patient progress and point to areas of focus for future research, such as enhancements in component design or surgical techniques.”

A surgeon must qualify patients to receive a Persona IQ implant during their knee replacement procedure. To learn more about orthopedic care at Hackensack Meridian Health, click here.

