Just in time for Women’s Health Month, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has introduced new mammography technology that provides women in surrounding communities with access to the latest, life-saving breast cancer imaging technology. The new technology includes:

Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) Contrast-enhanced mammography is an alternative to breast MRI for women at high-risk of developing breast cancer — including women with a personal and family history of breast cancer, genetic mutations, an abnormal mammogram result, concerning symptoms, or other conditions that increase breast cancer risk.

The imaging test is performed using a traditional mammography machine and combines the benefits of high-resolution 3D mammography with functional imaging performed using a contrast agent. It provides information about a tumor’s blood supply, which improves breast cancer detection and imaging accuracy.

“Breast MRI is a good supplemental screening test for women who are at high risk,” said Gail E. Starr, MD, diagnostic radiologist at Hackensack University Medical Center. “However, some women can’t have breast MRI due to claustrophobia, metal implants such as pacemakers, obesity, inability to lay on their stomach during the test, or insurance issues — and for those patients, contrast-enhanced mammography is a quick, safe, well-tolerated and accessible alternative. Many women at intermediate risk will also benefit from contrast-enhanced mammography.”

SmartCurve™ Mammography Paddles. SmartCurve mammography paddles come in various sizes to conform to the shape of the breast and provide more even compression — making mammograms more comfortable while improving accuracy and reducing false-positive results.

New Screening Age. The US Preventive Services Task Force recently shifted their recommendations regarding when to start screening from age 50 to age 40. This significant change of ten years is predicted to save 19% more lives. Hackensack University Medical Center physicians have been advising patients to start at 40, and continue annually, long before the new guidelines. Breast cancer makes up nearly 30% of new cancers in U.S. women each year, and it’s estimated that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in the course of their lives.

“Our goal is to make sure ALL women get screened. Most patients with breast cancer have no risk factors. In addition we want to help women identify and learn about their personal risk factors for breast cancer,” said Dr. Starr. “We also want to create an individual care plan that is designed for their unique needs, and open the door for conversations between patients and their OB/GYN or primary care provider about breast cancer risk.”

Average-risk women aged 40 and older should have an annual mammogram using 3D tomosynthesis technology. Women at high risk for breast cancer should discuss their individual risk factors with their doctor, who may recommend additional imaging tests or starting screenings sooner.

To learn more about breast cancer screening options at Hackensack Meridian Health, visit https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/services/womens-health/breast-health.

