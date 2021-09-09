Newswise — As we mark the passage of two decades since the day that changed our lives, Hackensack University Medical Center will remember 9/11 together.

Please join a solemn commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001 and the lives lost, including Hackensack University Medical Center paramedic, Robert D. Cirri.

Date: Friday, 9/10/21

Time: 9:00am (ceremony begins at 9:15am)

Location: 9/11 Memorial in front of the main hospital lobby

We will also recognize the many who rose in service and in response - the first responders, many of whom are Hackensack University Medical Center team members, as well as the countless volunteers, rescue and recovery workers, uniformed safety personnel, and the hundreds of thousands of others who serve, or have served in our armed forces here at home and overseas.

In honor of all the people who perished on that fateful day, Hackensack University Medical Center team members, with the help of the Boy Scouts of America, North Jersey and the Girl Scouts of Northern Jersey placed 2,977 flags on the hospital’s campus, which we invite you to come and see.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact PR Manager, Mary McGeever at [email protected] or 551-795-1675. Parking is available on the premises.