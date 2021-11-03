Newswise — Hackensack, NJ, November 3, 2021 - Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to announce Josephine Pabatao, senior Environmental Services aide, is a winner of the 2021 Cintas Corporation C.A.P.E. Award (Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience).

This award, given to ten Environmental Services (EVS) technicians on the frontline of patient care and sanitation, across the country, is based on the quality of their service and dedication.

Environmental Services (EVS) staff are essential in providing a clean and safe environment for all staff, patients and visitors at healthcare facilities. They play a crucial role in cleaning and sanitizing public and private areas, including patient rooms, to eliminate viruses, germs and hospital-acquired infections, yet these unsung heroes can often be overlooked.

Josephine, who has worked at Hackensack University Medical Center for 10 years, was instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 said the director of Environmental Services, David Olonilua. “Like so many other front line workers, Josephine went into the fire instead of running away from it by maintaining hygiene situations in patient rooms and controlling exposure to infectious microorganisms.”

“Josephine is one of our unsung heroes and does some of the most important work in our hospital that keeps patients safe,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “During the height of the pandemic, she worked to protect all of us from the spread of infection in a landscape of heartache and risk, standing side by side with our nurses and doctors.”

“Josephine works tirelessly and selflessly to provide our patients and team members the cleanest, safest facility,” said Kunle Modupe, MS, FIH, Senior Vice-President, Hospitality Services at Hackensack University Medical Center. “She may not wear an actual cape like a superhero but she has all the qualities of a true superhero in that she makes our community a better place and we appreciate all she continues to do to keep us safe.”

“At a time when eliminating the spread of germs and the transmission of viruses could not be more important, our C.A.P.E. winners deserve to be recognized for their hard work," said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. "We were thrilled to receive more than 800 stories of EVS technicians nationwide, each one dedicated to the crucial role of maintaining cleanliness to help make their facilities safer for healthcare workers, patients, residents and their families. We're excited to recognize their contributions with these awards."

“I am honored to have received this award,” said Josephine Pabatao, senior Environmental Services aide who went on to explain that she loves what she does, especially when helping patients.

Each winner receives a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation on their behalf to their healthcare institution. Each winner and healthcare facility also receives a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside.

To learn more about the stories of these healthcare heroes, please visit cintascapeawards.com.

For more information or to book an interview, please contact PR Manager, Mary McGeever at [email protected] or call 551-795-1675.