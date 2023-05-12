Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s Department of Urology presented 14 abstracts at the American Urological Association’s (AUA) 2023 Annual Meeting, held in Chicago, IL, from April 28 – May 1, 2023. Department physicians also served on the faculty of three AUA robotic surgery instructional courses.

“AUA provides our attendings, fellows, residents and students with the opportunity to share their pioneering research with colleagues from across the nation,” said Michael D. Stifelman, M.D., Chair of Urology and Director of Robotic Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Professor and Founding Chair of Urology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Our team published six abstracts on single-port robotic surgery, demonstrating our commitment to advancing this groundbreaking technology, enhancing patient care, and serving as international leaders in single-port robotic surgical innovation.”

The department’s abstracts and courses reflect its passion for advancing the field of urology through research. Abstract categories and titles include:

Single-Port Robotic Surgery

Single-Port vs. Multiport Partial Nephrectomy: 6-Month Intermediate Outcomes Single-Port Robotic Radical Prostatectomy in over 1,100 Consecutive Patients from the Multi-Institutional SPARC Collaboration Extraperitoneal Single-Port Robotic Radical Prostatectomy in Over 700 Patients: Updated Multi-Institutional Cohort Study from the SPARC Collaboration Single-Port Da Vinci Ureteroileal Conduit Revision A Total of 405 Cases of Single-Port vs. Multi-Port Robot-Assisted Simple Prostatectomy: A Multi-Institutional Cohort from the SPARC Group A Comparison of Transperitoneal and Retroperitoneal Approach in Patients Undergoing Single-Port Robotic-Assisted Partial Nephrectomy: A Report from the Single Port Advanced Research Consortium (SPARC)

Kidney Surgery

Ethnic Disparities in Clinical Presentation and Surgical Outcomes for Hispanic Patients with Localized Renal Masses Race Modified Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate Underestimates Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalence in African-American Patients Undergoing Partial and Radical Nephrectomy: Implications for Surgical Planning A Comparative Analysis of Robot-Assisted Retroperitoneoscopic Partial Nephrectomy (RARPN) for Anterior vs. Posterior Renal Tumors: A Propensity Score Matched Analysis in a Multi-Institutional Cohort – UT San Antonio Does Utilizing IRIS, a Segmented Three-Dimensional Model, Preserve Renal Parenchymal Volume During Robotic Partial Nephrectomy?

Complex Robotic Urinary Reconstructions

Decision Point for Buccal Mucosa Graft Ureteroplasty: Augmented Anastomotic versus Ventral Onlay Technique Robotic Non-Transecting Ureteral Reimplantation: A Multi-Institutional Experience

Miscellaneous

National Treatment Utilization Patterns for Patients with Metastatic Castrate Sensitive Prostate Cancer ICG Angiography in Robotic Varicocelectomy

Department physicians also participated in two courses, including:

Robotic Upper Urinary Tract Reconstruction: A Top to Bottom Approach; Instructional Course Faculty: Michael Stifelman, M.D. Complications of Robotic Urological Surgery: Prevention, Recognition and Management; Instructional Course Faculty: Michael Stifelman, M.D. SURS Robotic Reconstruction- managing Complex Structures: Michael Stifelman, M.D.

Additionally, Hackensack University Medical Center won three awards:

2023 SSMR/SMSNA Men's Health Traveling Fellowship: Sarah Brink, M.D., Resident Physician Urology The Andrew Novick Award: Ernest Tong, M.D., Fellow Endourology Columbia University Irving Medical Center Department of Urology Squier Clinic Alumni of the Year: Michael Stifelman, M.D.

