Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has earned a 2023 Specialty Excellence Award for Outpatient Orthopedic Joint Replacement from Healthgrades.

This award — the first Healthgrades award of its kind for outpatient care — reflects Hackensack University Medical Center’s dedication to delivering outpatient joint replacement clinical outcomes that meet or exceed national standards of excellence.

“Hackensack University Medical Center is a national leader in orthopedic care, including outpatient joint replacement,” said Yair Kissin, M.D., interim chair, Orthopedics, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our orthopedic surgeons use the latest techniques and robotic technology to perform joint replacements, making procedures less invasive and safer, with a faster recovery time.”

Finding the best doctor and hospital for outpatient joint replacement procedures can be a difficult and stressful process which is why Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, is hoping to make the process easier for patients with this new award category.

To be considered for this award in outpatient joint replacement, the hospital must be evaluated and categorized into one of three performance categories for both outpatient total knee replacement and outpatient hip replacement. Healthgrades evaluates both procedures based on their all-new Outpatient Complications Outcomes Methodology. The Outpatient Joint Replacement Excellence Award is based on a volume-weighted average of the z-scores for these procedures.

