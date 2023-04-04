Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED) has earned recertification of its Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) — the highest-level designation available through the program — from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). The department earned its first certification in 2019.

The accreditation signifies Hackensack University Medical Center’s commitment to providing older adults with the highest quality emergency care that meets or exceeds national standards of excellence.

“We are proud to be among only a few centers in the region to earn the prestigious Level 1 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation,” said Manisha Parulekar, MD, AGSF, FACP, Division Chief of Geriatrics at Hackensack University Medical Center. “To achieve our goal of providing comprehensive care for older adults when they need us most, our ED team has taken steps to implement best practices including geriatric-friendly equipment, interdisciplinary geriatric education, specially trained staff, and routine screening for delirium, dementia, fall risk, and other vulnerabilities.”

“Having equipment and protocols tailored to older adults’ unique needs will enhance our ability to efficiently and effectively deliver emergency treatment,” said Lisa Tank, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Hackensack University Medical Center, and Chief Medical Officer, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our clinicians also participate in extensive, specialized training that allows them to work as part of a multidisciplinary team to implement protocols that promote safety and quality for older adults.”

“Hackensack University Medical Center is a regional hub for high-quality emergency care,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, President and Chief Hospital Executive, Hackensack University Medical Center, and President, North Region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our GEDA recertification is a testament to our commitment to providing outstanding care for seniors in the communities we serve, as well as our ability to deliver complete care for older adults who are facing a life-threatening emergency.”

“Our Emergency Department is nationally recognized for the life-saving care our team members provide every day,” said Joseph Underwood, MD, MHCDS, FACEP, Chair of Emergency Medicine, Hackensack University Medical Center. “But in addition to saving lives, we also aim to address the unique needs of various patient populations - including seniors. This accreditation shows that we are continually looking for new ways to improve the overall well-being of every senior who is in our care.”

