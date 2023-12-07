Newswise — Emergency medicine resident physicians and faculty members presented the results of their research at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Research Forum, held in Philadelphia recently. The ACEP conference is the premier, most attended annual scientific meeting for emergency medicine physicians and attracts participants from across the country and around the world.

"I am so proud of our accomplished team of investigators. We are honored to contribute research to advance our field," added Rimma Perotte, PhD, a co-author of five of the studies and Director of Biomedical Informatics, Emergency Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Seven poster abstracts were presented, four of which were also given orally. The studies included:

Unique Implementation of an Emergency Department Human Immunodeficiency Virus Routinized Screening Program (oral presentation): Michael Ullo, MD, Emergency Medicine Medical Director, presenter

Addressing Substance Use Disorder to Decrease Hospital Readmissions and Improve Behavioral Health Patient Outcomes (oral presentation): Jenny Bernard, DNP, MSN, RN-BC, AGNP-BC, Quality Improvement Director, and Chinwe Ogedegbe, MD, MPH, MBA, FACEP, Section Chief for Emergency Medicine Research, presenters

Trends in Cannabis Use in New Jersey: Effects of COVID and Cannabis Legalization (oral presentation): Raj Patel, DO, Emergency Medicine Resident, presenter

Assessing ED Provider Confidence in Identifying Alcohol Use Disorder and Prescribing Medically Assisted Treatment (oral presentation): Rose-Ann Weick, DO, Emergency Medicine Resident, presenter

Descriptive Study of Utilization of Urine Drug Screen for Abdominal Pain Complaints in the Emergency Department: Sung Choi, MD, Emergency Medicine Resident, poster presenter

Peer Review and Second Victim Syndrome: Alisha Sherwani, DO, M.Sc, Emergency Medicine Resident, poster presenter

Comparison of Resource Utilization between Geriatric Falls on Anticoagulation Evaluated at Trauma Centers versus Non-trauma Centers: Parth Majmundar, DO, Emergency Medicine Resident, poster presenter

"As presenters, we are all very grateful to the faculty and team members at Hackensack University Medical Center who helped develop and support the various research projects," said Dr. Ogedegbe. "Research is a very important part of our mission."

Hackensack University Medical Center EM Team

"In addition to providing excellent and timely patient care, our Emergency Medicine team is committed to conducting pioneering research to advance our field," noted Joseph P. Underwood, MD, MHCDS, FACEP, Chair of Emergency Medicine. "The findings of their investigations hold promise for improving the care of people not only in our community, but across the nation. We are very proud of all of the ACEP presenters from Hackensack."

