Newswise — Hackensack, NJ – September 12, 2023 – On Tuesday, September 19, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation will host its annual 2023 Urology Research and Education Symposium at Edgewood Country Club in River Vale. The event will honor grateful patient Joseph Curcio, owner and president of Maloney & Curcio, Inc., a manufacturers representative based in Mountainside, NJ, and support urologic research, education and innovation at the Department of Urology at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center.

“I look forward to participating in our annual Urology Research and Education Symposium each year,” said Michael Stifelman, M.D., department chair, Department of Urology, Hackensack University Medical Center, and professor and chair, Urology, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Last month, our Department of Urology was ranked as number 27 of the best urology programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report, and our symposium allows us to showcase why. Our patients are at the center of everything we do, which motivates us to be at the forefront of research and ensure they have access to the most innovative technology and groundbreaking techniques. I can’t wait to see our patients and community of supporters for another fantastic evening.”

This year’s event will include a cocktail reception with dinner, technology exhibition, a presentation and a urology panel discussion led by Dr. Stifelman with speakers Debra L. Fromer, M.D., chief of Pelvic Medicine and Reconstruction; Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., president of Academics, Research & Innovation, founding chair at the Research Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health and associate dean of Clinical Integration and professor and chair emeritus of Urology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine; and Kevin Basralian, M.D., senior urology attending.

“The power of philanthropy allows for incredible advancements, and the Department of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center accomplishes amazing feats in support and care of its patients daily through its dedicated and compassionate team, research, education and innovation,” said Richard Knupp, vice president of Development, North at Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “This year’s event is sure to be one to remember and I look forward to welcoming our guests!”



To register or sponsor this year’s event, visit GiveHMH.org/HUMCUrology. To learn how you can support the Department of Urology at Hackensack University Medical Center, contact Richard Knupp at [email protected].



