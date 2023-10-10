Newswise — Hackensack University Medical Center team members are so proud to be working at the #1 Adult & Children’s Hospital in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, they wear it on our sleeves!

Team members celebrated the recognition last Friday on “Proud To Be A Team Member” T-Shirt Day, wearing special shirts touting the ranking on and off the hospital campus.

In August, U.S. News & World Report named Hackensack University Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Jersey according to its annual Best Hospitals list, making it the only New Jersey hospital with the #1 adult and children’s hospital rankings.

Hackensack University Medical Center is also recognized for 18 high-performing procedures and conditions.

 

“Hackensack University Medical Center is always striving for excellence, whether it be by advancing research and innovation or transforming patient care with the opening of our cutting-edge Helena Theurer Pavilion,” said Mark Sparta, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and president, north region, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am so proud of our team members who work tirelessly each and every day to solve the health care challenges of tomorrow; their efforts have earned our recognition as the top hospital in New Jersey.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Hackensack University Medical Center holds

Credit:

Caption: Hackensack University Medical Center holds "Proud to be a Team Member" T-Shirt Day!

Newswise: Hackensack University Medical Center holds

Credit:

Caption:

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
US News & world report best hospital rankings
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You