Newswise — The nationally recognized hospital is home to the only pediatric stem cell transplant program in New Jersey and is one of the few treatment centers in the nation providing CAR T-cell immunotherapy for children and adolescents.

“Our doctors are consistently finding better ways to treat even the rarest types of cancer and challenging blood disorders in children,” said Alfred P. Gillio, MD, chief of Pediatric Hematology at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital. “We offer patients access to more than 100 national and international clinical trials. Some of the treatment protocols we use have been developed at our facilities and are only available at our children’s hospitals.

“Each patient we treat benefits from a team of pediatric oncologists, surgeons, nurses, and other providers who specialize in children’s cancer care and work together as specialized treatment teams,” added Burton Appel, MD, associate chief of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. “These teams focus on each child’s specific diagnosis and promote strong relationships between patients, families, and clinicians to deliver the most effective care.”

More than 1,200 pediatric hematology/oncology professionals from around the world attend the ASPHO Conference each year. The leading meeting for the field, the ASPHO Conference allows attendees to receive high-quality educational content, network with their colleagues, and discover innovative advancements in pediatric hematology/oncology.

Hackensack Meridian Children's Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children's network is comprised of two children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians.